After horrific tales from families, Liverpool’s hidden housing disgrace has been revealed.

Two families’ experiences in Liverpool demonstrated that homelessness is not the only type of housing difficulty.

These heartbreaking stories demonstrate the dangers and anguish that substandard housing can bring – hazards that are said to have nearly killed a six-year-old child and left her with life-altering injuries.

According to recent statistics, more than one million individuals are on waiting lists for social housing across the country, putting pressure on housing associations and local governments.

In Liverpool’s private rental sector, a council review conducted between 2015 and 2020 indicated that 65 percent of the 34,000 houses evaluated were not compliant with necessary requirements on the first visit.

During these examinations, 4,350 incidents of the most significant category one and two dangers, such as disrepair and excessive cold, were discovered, endangering inhabitants’ health and well-being.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore’s tragedy

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore’s family claims they had been reporting to their private landlord, who they have not yet named publicly, about loose plaster surrounding a fireplace for months.

Despite Kieran Blakemore’s willingness to contribute to the repair costs, nothing was done, and even Kieran and Alexa-mother, Leigh’s Elle Williams, was surprised by what happened next.

On September 10, a huge marble and concrete fireplace in the front room of her rented property in Colesborne Road, Norris Green, broke away and crushed the schoolgirl.

“I was lying on the couch feeding our five-week-old kid and her mother was in the bath,” Kieran told The Washington Newsday in September.

“Alexa-

Leigh was going about her business as usual, running around and playing like a happy young girl. I was concentrated on nursing my kid, when out of the corner of my eye, I noticed her.

“All of a sudden, there was a crash, and this monstrosity had fallen on her, spilling blood everywhere.”

“This fireplace is like a concrete and marble thing, and I’d have to walk it across the floor to move it, but when it happened, I’d never lifted anything so quickly, and I moved it like a piece of paper.”

“Within ten seconds, I. “Summary comes to a close.”