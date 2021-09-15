After hopping off a train in San Francisco, a woman tethered to a dog was dragged to death.

When the dog she was connected to stayed on the train when she evacuated as the doors closed, a 41-year-old woman was dragged to death at a San Francisco railway station on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred around 3.16 p.m. at the Powell Street station platform. Amy Adams, who was standing on a platform with her dog chained to her waist, was identified. The victim and her dog, according to the transport agency, boarded a train bound for Dublin/Pleasanton, according to KNTV.

However, “right as the doors were closing,” the woman hopped back onto the platform, while the dog stayed on the train, according to a statement from Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART).

Before she was dragged, the woman looked to be waving to someone. Adams was dragged into the tracks as the train exited the station, resulting in her death, according to the BART statement.

Mike Sim, a witness to the incident, told KGO-TV, “It was quite terrible.” “Everyone was stunned.”

Sim told the newspaper that as soon as the incident occurred, he contacted a BART attendant. “You need to stop the Dublin train that just departed Powell Street because there is someone caught on the door,” she says, before adding, “OK, OK, we’ll contact them.”

Sim also claimed he spoke to a distraught man on the platform, who allegedly said, “My girlfriend, my girlfriend.”

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said in the statement. The dog did not receive any injuries, according to BART officials.

According to BART officials, the train operator has been placed on administrative leave and will be subjected to a drug test, which is typical procedure in the event of an accident.

BART officers spoke with witnesses and looked at CCTV footage from the accident.

The incident is also being investigated by the transportation agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), with assistance from BART’s Chief Safety Officer.

“The preliminary report is going to lay out the facts and the circumstances of the accident it will not be analytical it won’t point to a cause or factor,” said NTSB spokesperson, Peter Knudson, to KGO-TV.

The NTSB preliminary report can take up to 30 days to complete.