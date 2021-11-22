After homeless Stu’s heart-to-heart with Kelly on ITV’s Coronation Street, viewers have made a plea.

Kelly Neelan’s troubles were resumed in the first half of Monday’s double header.

Millie Gibson’s character has been forced to live on the streets after being released from a young offender institute.

Kelly has recently become friends with Stu Carpenter, the homeless figure who played a pivotal role in Corey Brent’s demise.

After betraying the long-running soap’s big villain, the character made his debut on Wetherfield last month in a temporary capacity, and has won over the hearts of fans throughout his brief appearance.

Kelly had yet to confess her role in Seb Franklin’s murder to Stu, but she did so tonight at the soup kitchen in an emotional heart to heart.

Kelly had been avoiding people from her past and was attempting to avoid vicar Billy Mayhew while waiting for her hot supper.

Stu, on the other hand, took her confession seriously and informed her that she had nothing to be afraid about.

Fans were ecstatic after seeing the touching sequence, and they all agreed that Stu should be made a regular character on the program.

“I hope Stu gets a change of luck and sticks around, I believe he’d be a nice addition to the cobbles,” one person commented.

“Stu is amazing,” Fi continued, “can we keep him, and please protect him at all costs?”

“I hope Stu is a permanent character because I adore how caring he is towards Kelly,” Ryan said.

“Stu needs to be a permanent character on #Corrie,” Russell tweeted.

Lorelei had this to say: “Stu is one of my favorite people. I’m hoping he sticks around.”