After Holly Willoughby’s career announcement, her admirers rushed to show their support.

Holly from This Morning announced some exciting news on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The mother of three is set to release a book later this year and has finally shared the front cover with her fans.

Holly explained how much the book meant to her in a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot.

“I’ve been working behind the scenes on my book and I’m happy to finally reveal the cover for Reflections, which will be released on October 28th!” Holly, 40, said.

“Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot… I’m very excited to share this book with you since it means so lot to me.

“A limited number of signed books are available for pre-order using the link in my bio… Thank you… as always…”

Thousands of her followers reacted positively to the post, with many wishing Holly well.

“I’m always very proud of you, and this book cover is beautiful,” juliekayrice2000 commented.

“Just beautiful in every aspect, love you Holly,” commented simonjdavies7.

“Well done, Holly. I hope it’s a huge success for you,” damian replied.

“Well done @hollywilloughby no doubt it will be fantastic just like you,” sue2220 said.

“Pre purchased absolutely can’t wait,” commented lisadrew24.