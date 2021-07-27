After holding the victim’s 12-year-old brother at gunpoint, teenagers rape a 15-year-old girl.

Four teenagers allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl Friday night after forcing their way into her home. The suspects allegedly held the girl’s younger brother, who was with her at the time, at gunpoint.

According to The Times of India, the anonymous youngster from Muzaffarnagar, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was sexually abused while her parents were gone at a family ceremony. According to authorities, the suspects, who were her neighbors, were aware that the girl and her 12-year-old brother were alone at the residence.

One of the suspects jumped onto the top of the house on Friday night and broke into the victim’s room while she was sleeping. According to authorities, he then opened the house door for three of his pals.

The armed suspects sexually abused the girl in front of the young child while holding the girl’s sibling at gunpoint. They also allegedly documented the assault on film and threatened to publicize it if she reported the event to the police.

According to the outlet, the victim’s parent stated in a criminal complaint that “the instant they entered, they held my son at gunpoint, threatening to murder him if he raised an alert.”

The juvenile girl was knocked out after the assault, and the victim’s brother contacted the victim’s parents. The police filed a case against the four suspects on allegations of gang rape, house trespass, criminal intimidation, and sexual assault of a juvenile Saturday, based on the parents’ complaint.

According to the Hindustan Times, Superintendent of Police Atul Srivastav said, “We have held three of the four alleged accused and raids are underway to catch the last one.”

Last week, her lover and his friends allegedly gang-raped and impregnated a 14-year-old girl in India. Six suspects, including her boyfriend, allegedly raped the juvenile girl from Pollachi, a city in Tamil Nadu’s southern state. An inquiry revealed that the victim’s boyfriend used to brag to his buddies about his sexual experiences with her. His pals, who were the victim’s neighbors, threatened to make this public, so they began sexually abusing her when she was alone at home.