After holding a woman captive for two weeks and sexually assaulting her, a Washington man has been charged.

For allegedly sexually assaulting a lady whom he confined in his garage for two weeks, a convicted sex offender from Washington state has been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

On Friday, Henry William Hauser Jr., 54, was charged. Prosecutors in Pierce County indicated more charges could be filed, and that this would be his third strike. According to The News Tribune, this conviction entails a life sentence without the chance of release.

The woman was homeless, according to court filings, so Hauser Jr. volunteered to let her sleep in his garage. According to KEPR, the woman accepted his offer and traveled with him on Nov. 10, but she soon became uncomfortable and attempted to flee.

According to the complaint, when she told him she was leaving, he allegedly shackled her to a truck. Hauser Jr. also sexually attacked the girl numerous times a day over the following two weeks, according to the victim. Hauser Jr. gave her medicines that caused memory problems and sexually raped her several times a day, according to the victim.

The defendant allegedly informed the victim that he wanted to slowly murder her, but that there were times when he said he wanted to “keep her.”

Prosecutors noted in charging papers, “She said the defendant would make statements to her like he was acting out a fantasy.”

He left the keys to the chain near the woman at one time, and she utilized them to flee the location where she was being held captive. On Nov. 28, she finally got out and flagged someone down, asking for assistance in calling the cops.

When the cops came, they discovered the woman was wearing ankle shackles. The chains had to be taken off by firefighters.

Officers then went to Hauser Jr.’s house and discovered a truck that matched the woman’s description. On the site, they also discovered chains, blankets, and a huge bucket filled with urine.

Hauser Jr. was arrested at a Walmart on Thursday, and he admitted to having the woman in his garage.

He claimed, however, that she had requested to be shackled and that he had refused.

This isn’t the first time Hauser Jr. has had a run-in with the law. He was found guilty in 2014 of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance with the intent to supply with sexual motivation and assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon. After kidnapping a 16-year-old girl, forcing her to eat drugs, and then rapping her, he was charged. He. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.