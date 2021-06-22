After hitting his ex-partner, Robert Trigg told police to arrest him, according to an inquest.

An inquest heard that a man who killed two of his partners “beat the hell” out of a former lover before telling police to arrest him because he was going to kill her.

Susan Holland claimed Robert Trigg had battered her so hard that he had rendered her unconscious, and that she had spent three weeks in the hospital as a result.

Trigg, 54, was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for the murder of his then-girlfriend Susan Nicholson and the manslaughter of his prior girlfriend Caroline Devlin under identical circumstances.

Both ladies were murdered at their houses in Worthing, West Sussex, five years apart, however Sussex Police ruled neither death suspicious at the time.

Ms Holland met Trigg around 2002, according to a new inquiry into Ms Nicholson’s death at West Sussex Coroner’s Court.

Ms Holland said in a statement presented to the court on Tuesday that Trigg was “very kind” when he was pleasant, but “horrible” when he was terrible.

She claimed he had beaten her so hard that she was knocked out on one occasion, adding, “He beat the heck out of me and knocked me out.”

“When I awoke, there was no one around.

“The next thing I remember is the cops showing up because Robert had called and said, ‘I’m going to kill her, you need to arrest me.’”

She claimed she didn’t file charges because she was expecting a child.

The original inquest regarding Ms Nicholson’s death, which determined her death to be accidental, was overturned by the High Court after Trigg was convicted guilty, and a new one was ordered.

Ms Nicholson’s parents, Peter and Elizabeth Skelton, who have been campaigning for a decade for a thorough investigation into their daughter’s murder, have petitioned the High Court for a broader inquest into possible “police shortcomings.”

The jury was informed during Monday’s hearing that they would have to figure out not only the reason and manner of Ms Nicholson’s death, but also what the cops knew at the time.

