After hitting and dropping a 1-year-old child, a Florida daycare worker was charged with child abuse.

After being seen on security recordings lowering and beating a 1-year-old infant, a daycare provider in Florida was arrested and charged with child abuse.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on September 8 at around 8 a.m. local time, when 51-year-old Yamirka Menendez, a Time of Wonder Daycare employee, is seen on film removing a 1-year-old child from a “mechanical swing” by his wrists. Menendez then lifts the child “approximately three feet in the air over a retaining wall” and drops the 1-year-old on the floor, according to the footage.

Menendez was unable to “stand upright or place weight on his left foot and leg” after dropping the 1-year-old kid on the floor, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The footage then transitions to another incident about 12 p.m. local time, in which Menendez is seen slapping the same 1-year-old boy in the head while in the mechanical swing.

As the video progressed, a timestamp revealed that Menendez can be seen feeding another youngster who is seated on her lap about 1:08 p.m. The second infant, according to investigators, was four months old. Menendez was shown on film grasping the 4-month-leg old’s “forcefully” and slapping the victim multiple times.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the 1-year-old child’s mother observed her boy was in discomfort in his left foot on September 9 and took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital. According to authorities, the boy’s tibia and fibula were fractured, according to doctors.

The University of South Florida’s Youngster Protection Team assessed the 1-year-old child on September 23 and decided that his injuries exhibited “evidence of physical abuse.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Detectives worked with the Time of Wonder Daycare, checked the camera records from the room, and Menendez was arrested on September 28.”

Another daycare staff who was in the room at the time of the incident was also charged with failing to report child abuse. Milagros Rodriguez, 52, was the second employee, according to authorities.

