After hitting a new low last week, unemployment claims have risen to 332,000.

Last week, 332,000 new unemployment claims were filed in the United States, an increase from the previous week’s epidemic low.

According to CNBC, the initial unemployment claim statistics surpassed Dow Jones projections, which predicted a number of claims closer to 320,000.

These figures come despite a variety of job vacancies, as firms moan about being hard to locate workers and CEOs worry that adding new hires would be more difficult than previously.

The number of first unemployment claims rose from the previous week’s level. The Labor Department said on Sept. 9 that 310,000 initial claims had been lodged, which was 22,000 more than the previous estimate.

Continuing claims, on the other hand, decreased by 187,000 to 2.66 million, down from 2.78 million. This is a new low since the outbreak began, but it masks the fact that the number of people receiving compensation was greater than last week’s figure of 12,106,727.

These figures come after the federal government’s increased unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Several Republican-led states slashed unemployment benefits sooner in an attempt to encourage job development, but the effect was not as strong as they had planned.