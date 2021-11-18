After his wife returns to work, the internet drags a retired husband who ‘never had to lift a finger.’

One husband, in a now-viral message, asks the internet for help when his wife returned to work after 47 years, leaving him with chores. The internet was not sympathetic.

User @Ashamed To Say_ posted on the Reddit thread Am I The A**Hole that he retired three years ago and his wife returned to work as a nurse, creating a “awkward situation.” He claims he has “zero experience” performing housework because he and his wife married and moved in together at the age of 18, and he previously lived with his mother.

“So until recently, I have never had to raise a finger at home,” he wrote.

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, dads made up 17 percent of all stay-at-home parents in 2016, up from 10% in 1989. According to a 2017 survey, 76 percent of Americans believe males are under a lot of pressure to financially support their families, while 49 percent believe men are under pressure to be involved parents. On the other hand, 77 percent of women said they are under a lot of pressure to be involved parents, and 40% said they are under a lot of pressure to financially support their families.

For 47 years, his wife packed his lunch and kissed him farewell as he departed for work, according to the Redditor.

“She was taken aback when she learned I wouldn’t be doing the same,” he wrote. “She had to teach me how to cook because I had no prior experience [none at all], and now the only thing I can do properly is clean. As a result, that isn’t an issue. But whatever else she used to be able to accomplish, I’m simply not capable of.” He believes the chores should be divided equally.

“He had never paid attention to what she was doing or how she did it in 47 years. This type of entitlement may have been common among this generation’s guys, but it’s still insane “One commentator added their two cents.

“YTA. Are you incapable of acquiring new skills? Who do you believe educated your wife? Hint: most of the time, we adults figure it out on our own…, “another Redditor expressed his opinion.

The husband added that his wife had done so during their 55-year partnership. This is a condensed version of the information.