After his wife remarries, a man poisons his young children, leaving a 5-year-old dead and a sibling critically ill.

After his estranged wife married another person, a 36-year-old guy in India poisoned his two daughters and ingested the same chemical.

The murder-suicide took place in Punjab, a state in northern India. The children, aged 6 and 5, as well as their father, were discovered unconscious near a local pond Tuesday night, according to Tribune India. The three were transported to the hospital, where the father and daughter were pronounced dead by medics. The 6-year-condition old’s was critical, and he was fighting for his life.

The guy, known as Jaspreet Singh, took the action after his wife, Amandeep Kaur, posted images of her second marriage on social media, according to the police. Singh and Kaur were married for eight years until she abandoned him and the children two years ago. Both of their families attempted to assist them work out their differences, but they were unable to reconcile. They did not, however, legally divorce.

The woman just remarried, according to local media.

“Her husband became despondent and shocked as a result of this, and he drank poison. He poisoned his two children before doing this,” a police source told the Hindustan Times.

Even though his wife pressed him to quit the marriage, Singh’s father informed the police that his son did not want a divorce because of his children.

Singh’s marriage to another man was ruined, pushing him to take drastic measures, according to his father.

A case has been filed at a police station in Singh’s neighborhood.

