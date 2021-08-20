After his wife refuses to wear a veil, the father kills his 3-year-old daughter by slamming her to the ground.

A three-year-old kid was allegedly pushed to the ground by her irate father because his wife refused to wear a veil. According to authorities, the accused and his family subsequently surreptitiously burned the child’s body.

The disturbing occurrence occurred on Tuesday in the Indian city of Jaipur, according to The Hindustan Times.

After the woman and her parents filed a police report, the alleged murder was discovered.

According to a local police officer, the mother of the child claimed in her complaint that she and her husband used to argue over her refusal to wear a veil on a regular basis.

On the day of the incident, the two got into another squabble over the veil. Enraged by her refusal to wear a veil, the guy began abusing their three-year-old daughter.

News 18 quoted a senior police officer as stating, “The accused hit their daughter, and when the lady objected, he took the girl and flung her on the ground, where she died.”

Despite the woman’s best efforts to save the injured youngster, he stopped her and threw her out of the room. Her spouse and his family allegedly attempted to conceal the murder by discreetly cremating the child’s remains.

This isn’t the first time the woman has reported her spouse to the authorities. She had filed a harassment case against him twice before withdrawing both times, according to reports.

Officers have initiated an inquiry into the event, according to them. “The accused is on the run, and efforts are being made to apprehend him and others involved in the cremation of the girl,” a local cop stated.

A similar occurrence occurred last month in Uttar Pradesh, India, when a teenager was killed and her body was thrown down a bridge by relatives. She was allegedly slain because she refused to follow guidelines requiring her to wear out-of-date attire.

After her family relocated to a nearby city, the adolescent began wearing trendy clothing, which irritated her grandfather and uncles. They were arguing about her clothes on the day of the incident, and her uncle pushed her. She died instantly after hitting her head on a hard surface. The family attempted to dispose of her body by hurling it from a bridge at that point.