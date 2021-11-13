After his wife refuses, the husband issues a warning. Booster shot from Covid.

After his wife’s coronavirus booster vaccine was denied, her husband has issued a warning to others.

Elaine Williamson, of Ainsdale, has scheduled a third dosage of the vaccine for Wednesday (November 10) at Hirshmans on Liverpool Road, her local pharmacy.

“[Elaine] received both a text and an email telling her she could book her booster, so she went online and did so,” her husband Neil told The Washington Newsday.

Fortunately, she was able to schedule an appointment close to our home, and she arrived late Wednesday afternoon.”

Elaine was ready to have her immunization when a member of the vaccination center staff informed her that it was not feasible.

“She was told she was a day early and couldn’t have the booster,” Neil added.

“It had to be 182 days since your second jab, but it had only been 181 days for her.”

“It’s not [the vaccine center’s]fault; they’re just following instructions, and I have no problem with the vaccine system; I think it’s been brilliantly implemented,” says Elaine. “However, this IT glitch means Elaine, and undoubtedly many others, will have to travel to a vaccine center only to be turned away.”

Elaine was able to reschedule her appointment, but she will have to travel a considerable distance from her house to do it.

“At one point, the closest choice it was offering her was Blackpool, which is reportedly 13 miles away,” Neil continued. In a light aircraft, yes, but not in an automobile.” Those who are eligible for a booster shot will be offered dates starting 182 days (six months) following their second dosage, according to the NHS website.

NHS England was contacted for more information, but had not answered by the time this article was published.