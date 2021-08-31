After his wife refused to have sex with his friends, the doctor allegedly stabbed her.

After his wife declined to have sex with his pals, an Indian doctor allegedly stabbed her with a blade.

The unidentified woman stated in her police report that she and her spouse married in 2006 and have two children. He began inviting his pals into their home in the northern state of Bihar, she said, and forcing her to “create physical contact with them” in the previous year, she added. He assaulted her after she declined, according to News 18.

“A situation like this occurs virtually every month,” the woman wrote in her complaint.

He decided to shoot a “objectionable” movie of her with his pals when she found out he was having an affair with another lady.

She explained, “He wants to produce my offensive video tape with his pals so that he may bring claims against me and kill my character.”

The two had a fight about it on Friday, after which he assaulted her with a blade, leaving her with cuts on her chest and hand. She was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The victim’s spouse has been charged, according to the police. He is accused of attempting to murder someone. Meanwhile, the accused’s father filed various reports saying that the victim’s brother had beaten his son.

“A stab wound to the victim’s chest and hand has occurred. The victim’s father-in-law has also lodged a complaint with us. Sanjay Kumar, the case’s investigating officer, informed Indian news agency IANS that the situation is being probed from all perspectives.

As of Sunday, the accused had not been apprehended.

A guy in Maharashtra, India’s western state, bludgeoned his wife to death in front of their 2-year-old boy earlier this year after she refused to have sex with him. After his wife refused to have sex with him, the man began suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. The next morning, the accused repeatedly struck his wife in the head with a marble kitchen item before repeatedly bashing her head against the door, killing her on the spot.