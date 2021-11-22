After his wife learns of his affair, he hires two hitmen to kill her.

When his wife discovered his romance with another woman, a guy in India decided to punish her severely by hiring two contract killers to murder her.

The 33-year-old lady was repeatedly stabbed and left to die at her house.

Last Thursday, the tragedy occurred in India’s capital, New Delhi.

Reena Gullaiya was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead. After discovering 17 stab wounds on the woman’s body, hospital officials called the cops.

After Reena discovered that her husband, Naveen Gullaiya, was having an affair with another woman, the pair began fighting frequently, according to police. Reena allegedly tried to trace her husband’s whereabouts by frequently video phoning him.

According to senior police official Benita Mary Jaiker of the Indian Express, “the husband decided to hire two contract murderers, Rahul and Sonu.”

The incident site was examined, and security footage from the neighborhood was evaluated. They also interrogated Naveen.

“When the husband was questioned, he originally told police that he and his kid had gone to see a homeopathy doctor in Defence Colony on Thursday afternoon, leaving his wife alone at home. He then went to his office, leaving his son at a barbershop “Jaiker remarked.

Naveen then told authorities that he had requested that one of his employees pick up his son from the barbershop and drive him home. He stated “He received a call from his staff at 4:45 p.m., stating that his wife was laying in a pool of blood. He went back home and transported his wife to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead “Added the officer.

After authorities discovered video of two men entering the residence but three men leaving after the alleged incident, the husband was named as a suspect.

Officers looked through Naveen’s phone records and discovered that he had contacted one of the contract killers from that phone number. He’d also dialed a woman’s number.

Naveen is said to have recruited Rahul and his associate for 5 lakhs (roughly $6,700) and given them the address of his home.

“Naveen left his residence on Thursday, as planned, while his wife rested. He locked the main gate door and handed the key to Rahul as he left the house “The Hindustan Times quoted Jaiker as saying. Then Rahul and his aide broke into the house and murdered Reena.

The three males were all apprehended on Friday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.