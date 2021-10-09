After his wife contracted COVID, Allen West, an unvaccinated Texas governor candidate, took ivermectin.

West is suffering with "a low grade temperature and light bodily aches," according to a thread on his Twitter account posted on Saturday. Out of concern for public safety, he has canceled in-person engagements "till obtaining an all-clear indication." West is also taking hydroxychloroquine in addition to Ivermectin, which has been universally disregarded by health authorities as a COVID-19 treatment. According to the tweets, his wife, Angela West, has been inoculated against the virus, but he has not.

“The vaccination was given to Dr. Angela West. LTC West, on the other hand, did not. LTC West has stated publicly that he respects individual choice, and his own family reflects this “Read the tweets.

After participating in action in both Iraq wars, West served as an Army lieutenant colonel until 2003. In 2010, he ran for Congress in Florida, but lost to Democrat Patrick Murphy in 2012, prompting him to relocate to Texas.

In July, he launched his candidacy, joining a slew of other contenders vying for Abbott’s seat. He cited his opposition to the Green New Deal as one of his main motivations for running, as well as his intention to go after the banks and financial backers of illegal immigration.

Throughout his campaign, he has been a vocal opponent of vaccine and mask regulations, criticizing immunization requirements in the military while speaking on WBAP in August.

“It’s not an ethical order to force someone to take a shot they don’t want to take. That is not a moral commandment “he stated

The Texas GOP gubernatorial primary will be held in March 2022, followed by the regular election on November 8, 2022.

