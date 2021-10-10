After his speech, Chinese state media accuses Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of “arrogance.”

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-National wen’s Day speech, in which she proclaimed Taiwan would not cave to Chinese coercion, was criticized by China’s English-language state publication Global Times, which accused Tsai of “arrogance.”

Tsai warned on Sunday that there should be “no illusions” that the Taiwanese people will submit to Chinese pressure, according to Reuters.

“The more we achieve, the more pressure China puts on us,” Tsai added. “As a result, I’d like to remind all of my fellow citizens that we do not have the luxury of letting our guard down.” Taiwan, according to Tsai, is in the forefront of the fight for democracy.

“We will continue to strengthen our national defense and demonstrate our resolve to protect ourselves so that no one can force Taiwan to follow the route China has set for us,” Tsai stated.

“This is because China’s path offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan nor sovereignty for our 23 million people,” she continued.

Taiwan’s independence has long been a source of contention between the two countries.

China has offered Taiwan a “one nation, two systems” autonomy model, similar to that used with Hong Kong.

According to Reuters, all major Taiwanese parties have rejected the idea, particularly in light of China’s security crackdown in Hong Kong.

Tsai has been branded a separatist by China who refuses to recognise Taiwan’s status as part of “one China.” Beijing does not recognize Taiwan’s administration, and Tsai maintains that Taiwan is an independent country known as the Republic of China, which has refused to compromise on its sovereignty.

The Global Times retaliated in a Sunday editorial.

“What the DPP is doing is a fundamental betrayal,” the editorial stated, referring to Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party.

“The DPP administration has given up its right to strategic adjustment and plunged into a political gamble with only short-term gains and no hope of long-term success.”

The editorial board argued that the DPP lacks the authority to reverse the “one-China” policy, that the party’s rhetoric is “nonsense by international standards,” and that “the whole world” knows China is serious about reunification.

