After his sister spoke out, a new timeline of Brian Laundrie’s disappearance emerged.

While speaking with reporters this week about her brother’s activities in the days leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance on September 11, Brian Laundrie’s sister clarified certain aspects.

Cassie Laundrie stated on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America that September 6 was the last time she saw or spoke with her brother, who has been declared a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming, and her death was deemed a homicide shortly after. Brian Laundrie was last seen on September 14, according to his parents, and officials have been looking for him ever since.

Cassie Laundrie spoke with protesters outside her home in a video released with News Nation Now before the Good Morning America interview aired, addressing what she said were misunderstandings regarding her brother’s conduct in the days leading up to Petito’s disappearance. Cassie Laundrie said she saw her brother on September 1 when he returned to Florida and again a few days later on a camping trip with her family.

During her interaction with demonstrators, Cassie Laundrie also revealed that her brother flew from Utah to Florida for a few days in August after police in Moab confronted the couple after allegations of unruly behaviour.

Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie’s attorney, confirmed to This website that his client flew from Salt Lake City to Tampa, Florida on August 17 and returned on August 23. Bertolino also confirmed that Cassie Laundrie has not seen or communicated with her brother since September 6, according to his knowledge.

Brian Laundrie’s movements are detailed below, beginning with his and Gabby’s contact with Moab police in mid-August.

After receiving accusations of unruly behaviour, Moab police confront Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito on August 12. Following Petito’s disappearance, video of the exchange went viral, igniting questions about the couple’s connection. There were no charges brought in relation to the incident.

Cassie Laundrie claimed her brother flew home short during his cross-country adventure with Petito on August 17. Bertolino traveled to Tampa from Salt Lake City “to get certain items” and to close a storage container, according to Insider Brian Laundrie. The pair had arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.