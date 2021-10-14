After his sex abuse conviction was overturned, Bill Cosby is facing his first civil lawsuit.

On Thursday, Lili Bernard, one of more than 50 women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault and misbehavior, filed a lawsuit against him in New Jersey.

Bernard is the first victim to bring a new complaint against Cosby since his release from prison on June 30 following the overturning of a sexual assault conviction.

Cosby allegedly drugged and assaulted Bernard in 1990 at the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On four primary allegations, she is seeking “no less than” $25 million in damages, plus an extra $125 million in punitive penalties.

“I’ve waited a long time to have my case heard in court, and I’m excited to be heard and hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Despite the fact that it happened a long time ago, I still have to live with the dread, sorrow, and shame every day of my life “On Thursday, Bernard issued a statement.

Bernard claimed in court documents that she met Cosby on the set of his smash sitcom The Cosby Show. He allegedly volunteered to be her acting coach and promised her a speaking role on his program, according to her.

Bernard claims that Cosby groped her inappropriately during one encounter before bringing her to Atlantic City to meet a producer. The underlying objective of the trip, she maintains, was to “drug and then sexually abuse” her.

She also claims that Cosby offered her a non-alcoholic beverage at an Atlantic City hotel, which made her dizzy before she vomited and passed out. Bernard claimed she awoke to Cosby rapping her before passing out, then awoke to find herself alone and naked in a hotel jacuzzi before passing out again.

Cosby “sexually raped, pummeled, and drugged Ms. Bernard on subsequent occasions,” according to the lawsuit. If she ever went to the cops, he allegedly threatened to sue her for slander and ruin her career.

Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania jail after his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated sexual assault was overturned by the state’s supreme court. He was sentenced to two years in prison after getting a ten-year sentence.

Judy Huth, another complainant, has a civil action against Cosby set. This is a condensed version of the information.