After his senior dog struggled to find playmates, a man creates ‘Tinder For Dogs.’

After having difficulty finding other playmates for his own furry companion, a Toronto man has built an app that allows dog owners to interact with one another.

Colin Jarvis-Gaum, 27, invented Pawmates: The Dog Meetup App, dubbed the “Tinder for dogs” by Jarvis-Gaum. After unable to locate a playdate for his parents’ elder dog, Pal, Jarvis-Gaum founded Pawmates in 2019. Despite the fact that Pal passed away, the app is still doing well, with 10,000 downloads recently.

Jarvis-Gaum further explained that he established Pawmates since Pal was a senior dog who needed to go to quieter dog parks.

Jarvis-Gaum tells blogTO, “He sort of hit the senior age, you know, he slowed down a little bit.” “And I figured it’d be fantastic if I could locate him some other older dogs to play with,” she says. Despite having a degree in environmental science, Jarvis-Gaum taught himself how to code Pawmates using YouTube videos and tutorials.

“I had no computer science experience when I started this, like none at all.” As a result, I had to study everything as I went,” he explained.

As previously stated, Pawmates functions similarly to Tinder. Dog owners can create a profile with a photo of their dog on the app. Users can swipe through potential matches indefinitely using geolocation. When two dog owners express an interest in one other, they are matched and can schedule a time to speak and meet in person.

In addition, the app includes a map that functions as a pet directory for nearby pet businesses, groomers, and dog walkers.

The app Pawmates isn’t the only one dedicated to “man’s best buddy.”

TinDog was established in 2015. TinDog, like Pawmates, uses the same swiping and meeting-up philosophy as Tinder, where dog owners may find potential companions by swiping and meeting up.

Julien Muller is the founder and CEO of Holidog, the pet service business that gave birth to TinDog. Muller expressed her excitement about the new dog venture in a 2015 press statement.

“Dogs provide us so much joy and affection,” Muller added, “that they truly have the capacity to unite us.” “That’s why we wanted to make it as simple as possible for dog lovers to meet new individuals in their community.” This is a condensed version of the information.