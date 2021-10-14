After his parents forbade him from playing video games on his phone, a 13-year-old commits suicide.

After his parents forbade him from playing video games on his phone, a 13-year-old kid in India committed suicide.

The child, a grade 8 student at a private school in the Koraput area, had obtained the phone to attend online classes, according to authorities in Odisha’s eastern state. Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools in the country switched to online lessons.

The boy’s parents eventually discovered that he had become addicted to the games and was neglecting his online studies. Despite his parents’ best efforts to discourage him, a top police official told India TV that he ignored them.

When his parents took his phone away from him on Tuesday, the child became enraged and locked himself in a room. Later, he was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan with a long piece of fabric. According to IANS, the infant was brought to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

“We’ve filed a report of an unnatural death and sent the body for an autopsy (autopsy). We are awaiting the results of the investigation “Dhiren Patnaik, a police officer, is believed to have said.

An inquiry into the incident is presently underway.

According to a survey by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, as people become more reliant on smartphones, gadget addiction has become a severe problem, particularly among children. According to the survey, smartphone addiction has a severe impact on an individual’s psychological as well as physical health.

A 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad, India, committed herself earlier this month after her parents chastised her for playing video games.

After spending the most of her time playing video games, the adolescent became enraged when her father and mother yelled at her. Her mother had requested that she eat dinner and retire to bed early. However, the girl became enraged and walked to her room. Later, she was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.