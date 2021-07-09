After his parents awoke to discover him missing, a baby boy drowned in a lake at a trailer park.

While on vacation with his family, a baby boy drowned in a lake at a caravan park.

Phillip Holland, Corey James Holland’s father, discovered him in the water at Lakeside Caravan Park in Winsford.

Despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, the 16-month-old was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later, according to Cheshire Live.

On Thursday, July 8, an inquest at Warrington Coroner’s Court heard how Corey’s mother, Kimberley Mackenzie, his father, their other children, and a family friend were staying at Phillip’s mother and father’s caravan.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the family from Wallasey arrived at the caravan park.

Phillip said they had all had dinner and were watching television on a pull-out bed when he put baby Corey to bed in a travel cot, according to a statement read out by senior coroner for Cheshire Alan Moore.

When Phillip checked on Corey after putting the older kids to bed, he reported he was “fast asleep.”

He went on to say that while the 16-month-old generally slept in the same room as him and his girlfriend, this time the couple fell asleep in the living room on the pull-out bed, and that he wished he could change things.

Phillip awoke at 8 a.m. on August 22, 2019, to find Corey missing from his bed and one of the caravan doors next to the room where the infant was lying slightly ajar.

Phillip then awoke Kimberley and informed her that Corey was missing from his bed, prompting the family to go on the hunt for him.

According to the father’s account, he asked a woman there if she had seen a baby, and she answered she had.

Phillip then inquired why she hadn’t taken the 16-month-old because he was “only a baby,” to which she replied, “I don’t know.”

Phillip tragically discovered Corey face down in the sea along a jetty and rescued him.

Phillip tragically discovered Corey face down in the sea along a jetty and rescued him.

According to Phillip's statement, infant Corey knew how to open the door when it was unlocked, but the family was ignorant of this.