After his murder conviction was overturned, the cop who fatally shot an unarmed 911 caller will be resentenced.

Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, will be sentenced on a lesser charge on Thursday after his murder conviction was reversed on September 15, according to an Associated Press reporter.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July of 2017. He was removed from the police force after being charged.

Damond, a 40-year-old yoga teacher and dual US-Australian citizen, called 911 to report hearing a probable rape near her home. At the moment she was shot and died, she was unarmed.

Noor testified in his 2019 trial that he was driving down an alley with his colleague when they were startled by a loud bang on their police SUV. A woman approached at his partner’s window and raised her right arm, he told the court. He fired a shot from the passenger seat, believing she was a threat.

On the murder charge, Noor received a 12-and-a-half-year sentence. The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned his murder conviction and sentence while he was serving it. According to the court, the third-degree murder legislation did not apply to the facts of the case.

Nonetheless, Noor was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter. This conviction entails a penalty of 41 to 57 months in prison. He has already served more than 29 months on the murder conviction that was overturned.

Tom Plunkett and Peter Wold, Noor’s attorneys, have requested a 41-month sentence, claiming that the low end of the range would represent Noor’s good behavior behind bars and the severe conditions he has endured during his time in segregation from the main prison population. Prosecutors are expected to seek a sentence at the high end of the spectrum, according to legal experts.

In Minnesota, good-behavior defendants typically serve two-thirds of their sentences in jail and the rest on supervised release. Noor might be eligible for supervised release by the end of the year if he receives the presumptive four-year sentence for manslaughter.

Noor might be placed on supervised release very soon if the judge agrees with the defense and sentences him to 41 months.

Noor might be placed on supervised release very soon if the judge agrees with the defense and sentences him to 41 months.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance will sentence, according to Marsh Halberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is unrelated to the case.