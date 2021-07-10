After his motorcycle collides with a wall, a motorcyclist is killed.

After his motorcycle collided with a wall, a guy was killed in a terrifying incident.

On Friday, July 9, a crash occurred on Holmeswood Road near Ormskirk, near the intersection with Rufford Park Lane.

At around 3.50 p.m., a biker was traveling in the direction of Rufford when he collided with the wall.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead on the spot.

There are no other vehicles believed to have been involved in the collision.

“Although he has not been formally named as yet, we believe he was a 59-year-old male from the Banks area,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“Specially trained officers are now assisting his family.”

As a result of the incident, the road was stopped for about five hours as specialised cops worked at the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information on what happened are being asked to come forward by police.

“This was a tragic occurrence, and first and foremost, we express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” said Sgt Finn Quainton of the Lancashire Police TacOps squad. We are thinking about them a lot.

“We’re now on a mission to figure out what happened, and we’re urging anyone with information on the crash to contact us. Perhaps you witnessed the entire incident or captured it on dashcam, or perhaps you saw the bike moments before the crash.

“Please contact us as quickly as possible with whatever information you have.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 and reference log 1048 from July 9th.