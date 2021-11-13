After his mother’s dying wish, a homeless father who had reached “rock bottom” turns his life around.

After a series of personal catastrophes left him homeless and addicted to drink, a Liverpool artist has told about how his life ‘hit rock bottom.’

Wayne Freeman’s life was taking a totally different turn ten years ago.

The 58-year-old told Big Issue North that he turned to booze after breaking his leg in an accident that rendered him unable to work and then discovering his ex-docker father, Alfred, dead in his house.

PIP conditions that may qualify for £608 in monthly support from the DWP

“My life was just spiraling out of control, mostly because of the drink,” Wayne, now a grandpa, said.

“At the same time, I was dealing with a tumultuous relationship with my ex-partner.”

“I lost my job, my apartment, and my lover.” I’d drink just to sleep so I wouldn’t have to think about what was going on.” Wayne was forced to live in a hostel near Sefton Park for the following four years.

“I wasn’t accomplishing anything with my life,” he admitted. I couldn’t even see my kids because I wasn’t physically capable of being a parent.

“I was at my lowest point and knew I needed to dig myself out.” Suicide thoughts rushed across my head — I admit it now.” Kathleen, Wayne’s mother, died in 2014. Her dying hope was for her son to get his life back on track. He claimed it was the pivotal moment in his life.

“Something happened to me where I was simply pushed onto the right path,” he explained. I simply stopped doing all of my vices then and then. “This was the turning point in my life.” In response to his mother’s plea, he enrolled at City of Liverpool College to pursue a design diploma.

“I knew I wanted to go to university, and college was the first step I needed to do,” he continued. I had no knowledge of ceramics or clay at the time. All I wanted to do was draw.

“However, as soon as I saw the pottery wheel, something clicked.” “I didn’t take the ceramics with me.” “The summary comes to an end.”