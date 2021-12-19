After his mother’s death, a man discovers letters from his “true father.”

When a guy discovered a letter addressed to his mother after her death, his world was turned upside down.

Raimund Schmalbeins’ grandmother delivered him a stack of letters and photos received from Liverpool by a British World War Two veteran in his 20s or 30s six years after his mother died.

The collection exposed Raimund’s long-hidden bond with the man he now thinks to be his biological father.

‘Mind-blowing’ find that had been thrown into a skip carelessly.

Raimund was inspired by this finding to travel to Liverpool on a mission to find his long-lost family at the request of a neighbor, Ralf.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Ralf and Leonie Jakobie, a German musician in Liverpool, assisted in translating Raimund’s words, who is 75 years old.

Raimund’s mother fell in love with an English soldier stationed near the factory where she worked in Kettwig, now part of Essen in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

After returning to Liverpool in January or February 1946, a few months before Raimund’s birth on August 31, the soldier, Jim Miller, began writing letters.

“My Darling, I hope you, Mama, and Papa are doing well,” read one letter dated February 1, 1946. I’m now a civil servant, and I’m not happy about it. Darling, I’d rather be a soldier and back in Kettwig with you.

“I’m sure you’ve been missing me a lot, and I’m sure you’ve been sobbing.” I’ve never been to a dance. I promised you that I would not attend any of them.

“Well, Dear, how’s Kettwig doing? Is he still cold?” We’ve had a lot of rain in Liverpool.” Because direct mail and travel to postwar Germany were problematic, Jim relied on a friend, Fred, who was still in the service, to deliver his letters.

“I am waiting for a letter from you Dear, I believe you have forgotten me?” he said in a later letter, dated February 20, 1946. I was expecting one from you.

“How are you, Darling, Mama, and Papa doing?” I hope you’re all doing fine.

“Well, my Sweetheart, I’m sending you a parcel, which I’ll forward to Fred so you can see him next week and see whether he’s still alive.”

