After his mother jumps in and pulls him up, a 14-month-old boy is miraculously rescued from a 7-foot-deep manhole.

A 14-month-old toddler was miraculously rescued from a 7-foot-deep manhole in New Jersey when his brave mother leapt in and pulled him out before the sewage flood could carry him away.

The event occurred at a playground in Union, a neighborhood about 15 miles west of New York City, on Thursday morning. The anonymous mother noticed her son had gone missing, and when she went looking for him, she discovered him inside an open manhole with around 2 feet of water in it.

The mother dialed 911 right away, but the water had reached the child’s chin and he was beginning to float away. Before the responders came, the mother went into the manhole and grabbed the kid out of the water.

According to ABC 7, the boy was saved moments before he was swept into an underground place that would have been impossible to access.

Except for the fact that the youngster consumed some sewage water, the toddler and mother are both safe. They were sent to a local hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

According to CBS Local, Union Battalion Chief Anthony Schmidtberg stated, “When you’re in a situation like that and it’s your child, you’ll do all you possibly can to save them.” “It was even more incredible that she was able to pull them both out with no access ladder. She must have leaped out by grasping the ledge.”

Officials believe hurricane Ida’s floods triggered pressure in the sewer system, which blew off the manhole cover. According to images provided by locals, the playground was flooded like a pond following the cyclone.

Following the horrific incident, the Department of Public Works dispatched a crew to visit all of the area’s parks to see if all of the manholes had been covered.

Schmidtberg, meanwhile, used the occasion to urge people to be particularly cautious when stepping outside, especially during storms.

“All you have to do is be cautious. Keep an eye on your step. Check, especially if there is a storm, and never go in the water when you can’t see it because these things spring up, and you can fall and not be able to get out,” he warned.