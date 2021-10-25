After his mother covered up his maltreatment, the father murdered the baby boy.

After the child’s mother covered up his mistreatment, a father killed his young boy by brutally shaking him.

When Robert Ion was six months old, Mihai-Catalin Gulie inflicted irreversible brain damage on him while his mother was out shopping.

Prosecutors stated, however, that this wasn’t the first time Robert, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, had been assaulted by his father.

His mother, Gabriela Ion, had previously used toothpaste to cover up the baby’s bruises and injuries, which included broken ribs.

She confessed it, but said she didn’t see the fatal attack coming and blamed it on her husband.

In a 14-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Gulie, 28, and Ion, 35, both denied any wrongdoing.

Gulie was found guilty of murder this morning, while Ion was found guilty of causing or permitting the death of their kid.

When the jury returned the unanimous verdicts after three hours and 44 minutes of deliberation, they exhibited no emotion.

At 1.05 p.m. on Thursday, February 18th, police were notified that Robert had become unresponsive at his Widnes residence.

The small kid was rushed to the hospital, where he died three days later on February 21 from his injuries.

Robert had a variety of medical issues, according to the evidence, and spent the majority of his tragically short life in hospitals.

Just before Christmas, he had returned to live with his parents and two-year-old sister at their Mersey Road address.

The prosecutor, Nicholas Johnson, QC, said Robert was severely injured by Gulie, who was alone in the house when Ion and their daughter went to a local corner shop.

He stated Gulie shook his kid violently, most likely hitting his skull, causing considerable internal bleeding and overstretching of susceptible regions inside Robert’s brain and spinal cord, resulting in a heart attack.

“It’s unclear why Robert’s father did it, but it wasn’t the first time he had been aggressive to his kid,” Mr Johnson said.

“Robert was born with Down’s Syndrome and had additional medical needs, including being fed through a tube into his stomach. His hospitalization for medical care had wreaked havoc on his life and left him in debt.

