After his lawyer claims he wasn’t served, the court has been asked to inform Prince Andrew about the US assault suit.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers representing a woman in the United States who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a juvenile sought that British courts tell the prince of the woman’s complaint on Wednesday.

The lawyers were responding to Andrew’s lawyer’s claim that Andrew had not been served in the “baseless” legal case. The High Court of the United Kingdom has granted Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers’ request to officially tell Andrew about the litigation in the United States.

Guiffre’s action, filed in federal court in New York in August, reaffirms public reports that the woman, a victim of disgraced American businessman and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was assaulted by Andrew on many occasions when she was under the age of 18 in 2001.

Andrew responded to the shocking allegations by telling BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he never had sexual relations with Giuffre, claiming, “It didn’t happen.”

The Hague Service Convention, which governs demands for evidence in civil and commercial proceedings between countries, authorized Giuffre’s attorneys to ask the high court in London to formally notify the prince of the complaint.

Giuffre’s lawyer argued during a hearing in New York on Monday that the prince had previously been duly served when paperwork formally notifying him of the case were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer at Andrew’s house in Windsor Great Park on August 27.

However, at the first court hearing after the complaint, Andrew Brettler, representing the prince, told Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that Andrew had not been properly served. Giuffre’s allegation, he added, was “baseless, non-viable, and potentially unlawful.”

He further claimed that Andrew cannot be sued since a previously resolved action in the United States “absolves our client from any and all liability.” The settlement agreement, on the other hand, is still under lock and key.

Kaplan allowed Giuffre’s attorneys a week to settle the bureaucratic issues with the lawsuit’s service so that the case could move forward.

The court had previously rejected the application on a technicality, but that decision was reversed.