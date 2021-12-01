After his law license was suspended due to a sexual assault charge, a prosecutor’s salary was reduced by $185,000.

After being accused of sexual assault, a Pennsylvania prosecutor has lost his job and benefits.

After being charged with sexual assault in September 2021, the Somerset County pay board prevented district attorney Jeffrey Lynn Thomas from earning his $185,000 salary. His pay will now be paid to acting district attorney Molly Metzgar, according to the board. In October, Thomas’ law license was temporarily suspended.

This decision followed a law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November that declares the position of district attorney vacant if the present holder is disbarred. Suspension of a law license will result in the incumbent’s removal from office until their license is reinstated or their term expires. In Thomas’ instance, it’s unclear which will occur first.

Thomas is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. He only left the woman’s house after she pledged not to call the cops, according to The New York Times. Indecent and simple assault, criminal trespass, and strangling have all been filed against him. In September, a previous rape charge was withdrawn.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, earlier issued a statement denouncing Thomas’ actions. He went on to say that it reminded him that “no one is above the law.” He also commended Thomas’ accuser’s bravery.

“It’s never an easy thing to do,” Shapiro said in a statement, “particularly when your abuser is a powerful political figure.”

Thomas is currently on supervised release. Holly Whalen, his attorney, did not respond to calls for comment.

The next step, according to the county solicitor, is dependent on what transpires in front of the state Supreme Court, which has the final say on Pennsylvania law licenses. Thomas, a Republican, was elected two years ago.

Chad Salsman, the Bradford County district attorney, had expected to continue acting as the county’s top prosecutor while his own case was ongoing for pressing clients for sex while he was a defense attorney and then coercing them to stay quiet about it earlier this year.

Subordinates took over trial and courtroom tasks from Salsman. However, he later resigned after pleading guilty to charges of witness intimidation, encouraging prostitution, and obstruction of justice.

