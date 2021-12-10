After his juvenile daughter allegedly gives birth to the buyer’s child, the father is charged with human trafficking.

A Kentucky dad has been charged with selling his minor daughter to a 20-year-old man. According to the police, the adolescent girl lived with the man and gave birth to his child.

The matter was first investigated by state troopers and social services in November. In August 2020, the 34-year-old father sold his daughter to the man. According to ABC News, the girl continued to live with the man after that and eventually fell pregnant with his kid, according to Kentucky State Police.

The girl, whose age was not revealed, is thought to have given birth to the child in March, according to investigators. The 20-year-old guy who bought the daughter was charged with third-degree rape, while the father was charged with human trafficking.

According to NBC station WFIE-TV, both the girl and her kid have been placed in foster care.

The accused were put into the Ohio County Detention Center, according to jail records. They are each being jailed on a $50,000 bond.

“It’s incredibly depressing because we’ve been putting the monster’s face on technology for a long time,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King. “It appears that technology is where all of these people tend to discover our children, but in this case, it was the parents.” It’s unusual for troopers to come across a case when the parent is the perpetrator, according to King.

King stated, “Parents sold their child.” “That’s new for us here, but it’s also terrifying because now do some of these monsters have a parent’s face? As a father, that concerns me greatly.” The episode is the most recent in the state’s worrying number of human trafficking incidents.

“Kentucky is 26th in terms of population, but ninth in terms of human trafficking,” the officer explained. “It’s telling that we have these difficulties here in ‘Small Town USA,’ and on a rather substantial scale.” Adults, in addition to children, are victims of such horrible crimes. King urged the people to help prevent such incidents by reporting anything suspect to police.

“Anything that appears out of place, regardless of what crime it may be associated with, if there is something wrong, your eyes could save lives,” King added.