After his joking texts, EncroChat drug boss caused his own demise.

In texts, an EncroChat cocaine supervisor joked about the hack that would later land him in prison.

Bradley Luxton joked with a fellow drug dealer that they’d need a lot more Skys if they wanted to use something other than EncroChat.

The 34-year-old retained his two EncroChat phones until authorities raided his home in March of the following year, exposing his multi-kilo cocaine business.

Luxton traded in a variety of class A drugs and said he’stayed in the game’ after £380,000 in drugs were stolen and he had to settle a debt to a man named ‘TopsKing.’

Luxton used the handle ‘SoupHedge’ between March and May 2020, and the handle ‘MerrySword’ between June 5 and 13 of the same year, according to prosecutor Simon Parry at Liverpool Crown Court.

Luxton had 64 contacts, according to him, and he was in communication with 33 of them, conversing with 15 of them regarding criminal conduct.

After receiving a tip from a contact that the EncroChat platform had been hacked, Mr Parry said Luxton “joked” in chats in June 2020.

“He received an alert from titch.com, which was using the Sky platform,” he explained.

Sky is a popular alternative to EncroChat among European gangsters.

“After obtaining the security information, Bradley Luxton jokes, ‘They’re going to need heaps of Skys, folks should transfer onto Wickr or get themselves Sky,’” Mr Parry added.

He went on to say that “EncroChat and Sky had been fighting for years” and that he was going to “purchase some Skys from somebody called ‘The Geek.'”

On March 25, police were called to his residence on Birch Avenue in Upton, where he was detained and designer clothes was seized.

Both EncroChat devices, as well as precise financial ledgers that “maintained his drug trading finances” in “meticulous financial detail,” were seized.

Luxton allegedly sold narcotics in Bournemouth, Leeds, Stoke, Cornwall, Sheffield, Watford, Bournemouth, Chester, and Tyneside, according to police.

He allegedly “ploughed” money from his drug peddling company into upgrading his Wirral home, according to the court.

Between 2006 and 2010, Luxton was convicted of 34 times for eight different offenses, including possession with intent to supply cocaine in 2008.