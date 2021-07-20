After his head became wedged in a Vue cinema chair, Dad, 24, died.

After a customer died after becoming trapped in a chair, Vue theaters was fined £750,000 for safety violations.

In March 2018, Ateeq Rafiq, 24, died in hospital after his neck became jammed under a motorised chair that had a blown fuse in its control box.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the father-of-one had kneeled down to seek for his keys and phone, unknowing that the foot-rest at Vue’s cinema at the Star City leisure complex in Birmingham was impossible to lift by hand.

Other premium chairs, according to an inquest held in 2019, had a leg-rest that could be raised due to a separate actuator.

Following an investigation by Birmingham City Council, Vue, situated in Chiswick, west London, pled guilty earlier this year.

Vue acknowledged to failing to make a “appropriate and sufficient” risk assessment of a number of problematic seats, as well as failing to protect the health and safety of anyone not employed by the firm in connection with the installation, maintenance, and usage of powered cinema seating.

Judge Heidi Kubik QC fined Vue Entertainment and ordered it to pay £130,000 in costs, saying Mr Rafiq died in a “accident that never should have happened.”

“Nothing I say can make up for the grief his wife and family have suffered,” the judge added.

“It must be admitted that a large number of members of the public were clearly at risk of injury.

“A primary source of the real injury that ensued was the complete lack of a risk assessment.”

“It is definitely positive mitigation on behalf of this corporation that they have no past convictions or matters coming before the court,” the judge remarked, after accepting several mitigating reasons submitted on behalf of Vue.

“They have a very good track record in terms of health and safety.”

“The death of Mr Rafiq upset everyone at Vue, and we remain genuinely sorry for the loss suffered by his family and friends,” Vue said in a statement released after it was fined.

“We hope that the conclusion of these proceedings provides them with some closure in the aftermath of this awful catastrophe.

