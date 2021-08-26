After his grandmother refused to give him money, a man broke into her home.

Nicholas Larkey yelled at his grandma, telling her he needed money to return his pawned laptop.

The 38-year-old forced his way into her Southport house the next morning when she refused, shoving the elderly and “infirm” woman onto the sofa.

Angela Conlan, prosecuting at Sefton Magistrates’ Court, said the victim was Larkey’s 76-year-old grandmother, whose “relationship with him deteriorated over time,” according to The Washington Newsday.

According to Ms Conlan, the retiree became “more and more enraged” and “demanded money,” which she assumed was to sustain his drug addiction.

“She was watching TV in her living room on the afternoon of April 15 when she heard a knock on the front door,” she added.

“I need money to get my laptop out,” Larkey said through a window on the front door, according to the woman.

Ms Conlan stated that he would pawn his belongings and ask for money in exchange for them.

“I’m not going to give it to you,” she informed her grandson, “because you’ll simply spend it on drugs.”

“If you don’t give me the money, I’ll smash your windows,” he said.

Ms Conlan stated that the woman was so concerned that she threatened to phone the police, and that he then departed, but that he would return.

She was back in her living room at 10.30 a.m. the next morning when he appeared outside.

She claimed she unlocked the side panel of her window to receive a DPD package, but Larkey pushed his way in and shoved the box into her hands, causing the old lady to fall onto the sofa.

Larkey’s grandma claimed he “made me fear for my safety,” prompting her to call the cops, who spoke with Larkey after he demanded her phone.

But he immediately opened the front door and bolted, taking her keys with him.

“I love Nicholas,” the woman added in a statement. We had a fantastic relationship before he started using drugs.”

She went on to say that narcotics had “changed him.” “The summary has come to an end.”