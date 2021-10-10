After his father’s “lightbulb moment,” the boy is given a terrible diagnosis.

Doctors confirmed a father’s greatest concerns after noticing anything unusual about his son in comparison to other children.

Arthur McCormack, Matthew McCormack’s seven-year-old son, was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness in March 2020.

Arthur’s parents, on the other hand, were the ones who first saw how different he was from his friends, which led to his eventual diagnosis.

The Widnes-based 34-year-old father told The Washington Newsday: “We’d always known he was a little slower than the other kids, but we just chalked it up to his age.

“He had a sports day at school in 2019, and we saw he was much slower than his peers.

“At home, he was having trouble with the stairs, and the manner he got up off the ground was unusual.”

These aspects about Arthur had been seen by Matthew and his wife, Samantha, but it wasn’t until Matthew was researching another ailment on the internet that things began to make sense.

He stated, ” “I was on the lookout for anything different. My father was having limb difficulties, but when I looked into it, I discovered Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“It was a light bulb moment just looking at all the symptoms,” she says, adding, “As soon as I put two and two together, I brought him to the doctor right away.”

Arthur was diagnosed with Duchene muscular dystrophy (DMD), a hereditary condition that causes muscle weakening and atrophy, in March of 2020.

Boys are virtually always affected by DMD. It is the most frequent and severe form of muscular dystrophy, and it is usually diagnosed in children between the ages of three and six.

Matthew expressed himself as follows: “There is no cure; it is a terminal illness. His life expectancy is estimated to be between 15 and 30 years. This year, I’ve known a couple youngsters as young as 16 years old who have died from it.” Audrey, Matthew and Samantha’s four-year-old daughter, is the couple’s other child. He said they won’t know if she has the genetic mutation that causes DMD until she’s older, and that she could pass it on if she has children in the future.

Matthew described their anguish upon hearing Arthur’s diagnosis as follows: “Your entire world has come crashing down around you. We had been.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”