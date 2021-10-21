After his father’s diagnosis, Jordan Henderson hands up football clothes.

Jordan Henderson has donated his shirts to help generate money for the hospital that saved his father’s life by purchasing medical equipment.

The Liverpool captain gave his match-winning shirt from Liverpool’s memorable Champions League victory over Barcelona at Anfield in 2019.

Another jersey from Liverpool’s 2-1 triumph against Spurs at Anfield last year raised £1,250, and another from the 2 -2 derby against Everton in October last year will be auctioned off.

The shirt he wore during the Barcelona game raised £6,000 for his father Brian’s charity. He’s hoping to fund £85,000 to purchase a ‘Spectar EndoFlex System,’ a high-end endoscopy.

After the disease was discovered in his tongue, mouth, and lymph glands, Brian Henderson was treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2014.

The moment a sobbing Liverpool captain stepped over to embrace dad Brian after Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League final triumph against Spurs in 2019 was memorably shown throughout the world.

Brian is raising money for an endoscope that employs a small probe that is inserted via the nose to record footage acquired during examinations.

The video can then be examined frame by frame for anomalies, which can aid in the diagnosis of cancer and the monitoring of previous sites, as well as determining a patient’s capacity to swallow.

The new equipment will be used by the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s expert clinical team, which includes doctors, nurses, and speech and language therapists.

The Liverpool FC captain, who began his football career with Sunderland, was elected the inaugural NHS Charities Together Champion in January 2021 and serves as an ambassador for the organization, which generates funds for over 240 NHS funds that help staff, volunteers, and patients.

Jordan’s father and stepmother Donna have put up a JustGiving page to gather money for the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, with over £19,000 already raised.

Donna is planning a 10,000ft tandem skydive for the fund on Sunday, October 24 at Shotton Airfield in County Durham.

The Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation has also contributed £3,500 to the fund.

