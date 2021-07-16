After his father scolds him for not eating dinner, an 8-year-old boy dies.

In India, an 8-year-old child died after his father struck him with a stick for refusing to eat dinner. The child’s father has been detained by the police as they await the results of the boy’s autopsy, which revealed that he had multiple other injuries on his body.

The murdered youngster, identified as 8-year-old Saurabh Bhool, is a Nepalese native who had recently relocated with his family to Rajkot, Gujarat, in western India. According to India Today, Bhool was taken to a hospital after experiencing convulsions and was proclaimed dead Thursday morning.

The boy’s body had multiple injuries, according to the medics who examined him. The actual cause of the child’s death, however, has yet to be determined.

When the child’s father, Siddarth, was questioned by the authorities, he initially claimed that the boy had wounded himself while playing. Siddarth, on the other hand, later acknowledged to hitting his son when he refused to eat dinner.

Siddarth, a security guard in Rajkot, arrived seven months ago with his family from Nepal. He told the police that he became enraged when the boy refused to eat supper on Wednesday night and struck him with a stick. When the child misbehaved after two hours, he did the same, according to authorities.

Sourabh went to bed at 10 p.m., but was awakened by spasms. At roughly 3 a.m., he was transferred to a neighboring private hospital before being referred to a speciality hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“His father admitted to thrashing his son, but it is highly doubtful that the child died as a result of the incident. As a result, we performed a forensic post-mortem. We will file a complaint once the report is received,” the police said, according to The Times of India.

