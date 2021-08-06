After his father fainted, a toddler found alone in his nappy went to ‘get help.’

After his father fainted, a child found alone in only his nappy was apparently looking for help.

On Friday morning, shortly before 10 a.m., the little boy was seen walking near the Aldi on Clock Face Road in St Helens by himself.

Despite being out in the rain, he was described as being roughly two or three years old and wearing only a nappy.

Before officers could locate the boy’s father, they initiated a frantic search and phoned the cops.

The young youngster was brought to a hospital as a precaution, and an investigation is currently underway.

The boy’s mother responded to an item in The Washington Newsday by explaining that her son was at home with his father when he became ill and fainted.

She believes her son left the family home to seek assistance for her husband, and she wanted to reassure everyone who was worried that he was safe and well-cared for.

“My husband fainted in the house, and my kid let himself out the front door,” the mother added, declining to be identified by The Washington Newsday.

“Fortunately, my mother was on her way to my house and found him.”

The family now believes the youngster ran away from home to seek assistance for his father.

“His father fainted in the house, and Caleb departed probably to get help,” she continued.

“Anyone who knows me or my family understands how well our son is cared for and protected.”

“At around 9.55 a.m. this morning (Friday, August 6) we got a report that a young kid was found alone strolling along Clock Face Road in St Helens,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Patrols were called in, and the child’s father was found a short time later.

“As a precaution, the child was sent to the hospital.

“The event has been reported to social services, and an investigation is underway.”