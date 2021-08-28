After his family was cut off by the sea, a man was taken to the hospital.

After a spectacular rescue to aid a family caught off by the tide, a man was reportedly brought to the hospital.

At around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, emergency services were dispatched to West Kirby in response to reports of a family cut off by the tide at Hilbre Island.

The event was addressed by the RNLI, Coastguard, North West Air Ambulance, and North West Ambulance Service, according to The Washington Newsday.

At around 4.30 p.m., the Coastguard contacted the RNLI Hoylake, who utilized a hovercraft to transport the family to safety.

The family was placed in the hands of the ambulance service once they arrived on shore.

According to The Washington Newsday, a man was brought to the hospital by land ambulance following the rescue.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

