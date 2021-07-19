After his family injures the seagull with drink cans, a man brutally beats the bird to death.

A man allegedly beat a seagull to death with a children’s shovel while beachgoers looked on in horror on Saturday in England.

On the Porthgwidden Beach in Cornwall, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. ET. Several children who were on their way to the beach with their families witnessed the horrific incident, according to Wales Online.

According to an unidentified witness, members of a family seated next to her damaged the seagull by repeatedly throwing fizzy drink cans at it before beating it to death with a kid’s spade.

“We just witnessed a family throwing Coke cans at a bird, then as if that wasn’t awful enough, one of the guys beat it to death with a kids’ shovel in front of all of our children and a whole beach full of families,” the mother told Wales Online. “We addressed them and expressed our disapproval with their behavior, only to be verbally insulted by them.”

The police departments of Devon and Cornwall were dispatched to the area, but the gang had already fled the shore.

Another witness told Cornwall Live, “The police have been called, but there’s not much they can do without a name and address.”

“They then fled the beach, leaving trash, towels, and sunscreen in their wake….” It was a complete disaster. I’ve never seen anything like that happen to an animal in my entire life.”

According to News.com.au, a beach visitor unrelated to the family snatched up the bird’s body and carried it away from public view.

The event is still under investigation, according to the police.

The woman who took the photo of the man who fatally beat the legally protected bird said she plans to post it online in the hopes of identifying him. According to Cornwall Live, she also expressed concern about the group’s retaliation.

The Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (RSPCA) considers killing a seagull or destroying its nests and eggs to be criminal acts because the birds are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Unless you’re acting under license, it’s prohibited to intentionally kill, take, or harm gulls, take or destroy their eggs, or damage or destroy any gull nests while they’re in use or being built,” according to the RSPCA website.