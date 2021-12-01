After his eye ‘bulged like a frog,’ his mother felt her son was going to die.

After learning the heartbreaking reason for his eye’s ‘bulging like a frog,’ a mother expressed her concern that her kid would die.

Kerry O’Kelly of Wolverhampton observed her seven-year-old son River Rhodes’ right eye ‘drooping,’ but physicians diagnosed conjunctivitis and ordered medicines.

River, 42, claims she took her son to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital after his eye became worse and swelled, where doctors diagnosed him with hayfever and prescribed antihistamines to aid with the symptoms.

However, as the schoolboy’s eyeball swelled, doctors discovered a tumour, which was quickly diagnosed as rhabdomyosarcoma.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of cancer that affects the soft tissues, connective tissues, and bones.

However, the mother of two believes that because they are fast-acting, his arduous chemotherapy treatment is already having a significant influence on the tumor, which is shrinking drastically.

She is now speaking out to encourage other parents to heed their instincts and get any odd behavior in their children looked out since it is “better to be safe than sorry.”

Kerry stated, “When he was diagnosed, it crushed my heart. Because that’s what you think of when you hear the word “cancer,” I assumed he’d die.

“You believe it will never happen to your child. I used to have two healthy children, but now I only have one.

“I’m baffled as to how this could have occurred to him. Why is he here? He was a healthy child who never got coughs or colds.

“When I tell people, they can’t believe what they’re hearing because he appeared to be fine the last time they saw him.

“He was such a cheerful, compassionate young man. It’s not fair to the children. Why not me or his father?” It could have been a lot worse if I’d waited a few weeks, but the chemo appears to be working, and the doctor says he can’t believe how far I’ve come.

“The lump is already diminishing. We’re hoping it will shrink until it is either minute or completely gone.” While snapping selfies with River in September, Kerry observed that River’s eye had begun to drop.

Kerry opted to submit images to their GP, who recommended medicines for conjunctivitis after River’s teacher saw that his eye appeared to be changing.

