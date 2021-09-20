After his dog was “savaged” by four Dobermans, a guy was “fronted.”

On Crosby Beach, a man alleges he was shoved to the ground after a “pack” of Dobermans attacked his dog.

A separate attack injured another dog with puncture wounds and gashes.

George Moore claims he was strolling his whippet, Barney, along the beach on Sunday evening when four Dobermans “came out of nowhere.”

“I walk Barney along the beach twice a day and there are never any problems,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“We were playing ball when I observed the [other]dogs approximately 200 meters distant, and then they appeared.

“They surrounded him like a pack, and one of them ran for him and grabbed him. My chest is covered in scratches because I scooped him up and they continued jumping up at me.”

Another couple’s dog was allegedly mauled by the same troop of Dobermans, according to George.

“A man with a Scottish terrier had the same problem,” he said. Their dog was assaulted, and when the fella requested [the Dobermans’ owner]to get his dogs off, he was shoved to the ground.”

During the event, a witness who did not want to be recognized stated she was “terrified.”

“It was horrible,” the woman told The Washington Newsday. These individuals have no right to these animals.

“The pair put one guy in front of the other and shoved him to the ground.

“You could see it happen; they saw this sad little puppy and developed a group mentality all of a sudden. It was heartbreaking to see how they savaged it.”

George said his dog, Barney, is doing “well,” but it “could have been a lot worse.”

He was seen by a veterinarian and had his wounds bandaged, as well as needles.

Merseyside Police stated that two incidents on Crosby beach yesterday evening are being investigated.

“Officers were summoned to the beach just before 6.30pm where a whippet had been attacked by four Dobermans, leaving the dog with puncture wounds and gashes to its body,” a police spokeswoman said.

“When the owners of the Dobermans, a man and a woman, were asked to retrieve their dogs, it was stated that they reacted in a menacing manner before taking the dogs away.



