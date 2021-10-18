After his deposition, Trump accuses ‘Klu Klux Klan-dressed’ protesters of ‘baseless harassment.’

After being testified in four lawsuits by Democratic lawmakers and Capitol Police over the U.S. Capitol Riot, former President Donald Trump accused demonstrators clad in Ku Klux Klan garb.

“The Klu Klux Klan [sic]protester case should never have been launched because the plaintiffs had only themselves to blame. Rather than peacefully protest, the plaintiffs set out to enrage a crowd by blocking Trump Tower’s 5th Avenue entrance in the middle of the day, dressed in Klu Klux Klan [sic]robes and hoods “In a statement released Monday afternoon, Trump remarked.

“When security officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, they were met with taunts and violence from the plaintiffs. Prior to my deposition today, the Court rejected practically all of the plaintiffs’ claims, with the exception of a frivolous claim for injuries they never received and the temporary loss of an useless cardboard sign, which was promptly returned to them. I was glad to have had the opportunity to present my side of this ludicrous narrative after years of litigation—just another example of unjustified harassment of your favorite President.” This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.