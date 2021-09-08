After his debut victory, Paddy Pimblett tells Dana White that the UFC should return to England.

Paddy Pimblett tells Dana White after his debut victory that the UFC should return to England.

Paddy Pimblett has petitioned Dana White to enable him to compete in a UFC event in the United Kingdom after a fantastic debut win in Las Vegas.

At Fight Night 191, ‘Paddy the Baddy’ defeated Luigi Vendramini on an evening when Liverpool was the major attraction.

Pimblett and Molly McCann both won their fights in the final fights of their current four-fight contracts, but Darren Till was defeated in the main event.

Tom Aspinall of Manchester fought Sergey Spivak on the same night, confirming that British boxers are the greatest in the world.

Pimblett has now pushed the UFC to seize the opportunity, claiming that he would like to fight in his home nation.

“I’ve come to take your position, lad,” says the narrator. The “new cash cow” has been coined for me. “I’m the new main man on the UFC roster,” he stated after the bout.

“I’d best be ready to play next week, lad,” says the player. To put it another way, I want to be a part of it. I’m the new guy, lad. People will quickly begin to criticize me. The identify of the young man is known to you.

“Dana and Shelby, let’s get England back on track. Let’s go back to the United Kingdom for a moment. If you get your lad in the main event or co-main, I’ll blow the roof off the gaff.”

Despite taking hits in the first round and having to fight his way back into control, Pimblett said in the post-fight press conference that he was always confident.

“It couldn’t possibly go wrong. This is where I intend to go. I’ve arrived in town, and I’m the new kid.” I remarked the other day, “I’m going to get a first-round finish.”

“Everyone believes I’m a wrestler, and I’ve just put them all to sleep. I am capable of striking, grappling, and wrestling. I have the personality as well as the physical appearance. “Lad, the new king has arrived.”