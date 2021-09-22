After his debut for Liverpool, Conor Bradley was complimented by his old youth coach, who said, “He showed wonderful character.”

Conor Bradley’s debut on Tuesday night shattered a 67-year-old Liverpool record, and his former youth manager has expressed his admiration for the full-back.

He was the first Northern Irish player to represent Liverpool since Sammy Smyth in 1954, when he was included at right-back in Jurgen Klopp’s rotational side for the 3-0 triumph at Carrow Road.

Despite the historic moment, the teenager appeared to have made a mistake when he gave away a penalty in the first half for a foul on Dimitris Giannoulis.

Dixie Robinson, Bradley’s old Dungannon United youth coach, was astonished by how well he handled the early loss.

He told BBC Northern Ireland that Conor “showed amazing character.”

“Last night, I texted him to tell him that he showed wonderful character in recovering from conceding a penalty.

“I’m sure he feared it was going to [ruin]his debut for a second, but not destroy the least.

“In the second half, he showed wonderful character and went on to play the entire game, which was absolutely incredible for him.”

Caoimhin Kelleher saved Christos Tzolis’ shot from 12 yards, allowing Bradley to breathe a sigh of relief as Liverpool preserved their lead at the break.

Bradley, who had already made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland in May, made an otherwise strong impression in his Reds debut as he reached yet another career milestone.

Since joining the club in 2019, the academy graduate has steadily progressed, signing a new professional contract this summer and participating in the first team’s pre-season training.

Robinson, who is presently the head of youth development at Dungannon Swifts, admitted Bradley had a strong reputation from a young age and expressed his joy at watching him progress to Liverpool’s first team.

He added, “Everyone interested in football had heard the name ‘Conor Bradley’ popping up from a very young age.”

“We immediately recognized what everyone was talking about. He was a brilliant young player who went on to accomplish something truly incredible.”

“He’s on the right track, and I’m familiar with everyone in Dungannon.”

