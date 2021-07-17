After his children died from “extreme heat” inside the car while he was sleeping, a man pleads guilty.

Prosecutors revealed Tuesday that a 32-year-old man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, pled guilty to two counts of child negligence after his two daughters died from severe heat inside his car last year while he was sleeping.

Dustin Lee Dennis fell asleep around noon on June 13, 2020, after getting high on cocaine and staying up late playing video games, leaving his two children, 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Tegan, unsupervised, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

According to a statement posted on the Department of Justice website, the two children attempted to sneak inside Dennis’ pick-up truck at roughly 1:22 p.m., triggering the vehicle’s alarm. Minutes later, they were able to get into the truck on their second attempt.

According to the attorney’s office, Dennis was later observed departing his residence and seeking for his children at around 5:32 p.m. before discovering the two lifeless children in the truck.

According to the statement, the two children were unable to exit the truck and perished as a result of exposure to exceptionally high temperatures while confined inside.

“Dustin Dennis was reckless and irresponsible. Acting US Attorney Clint Johnson stated, “He prioritized consuming cocaine while his young children, Ryan and Tegan, were in his home and failed to safeguard them from harm.”

As part of his plea agreement, Dennis will be sentenced to between 36 and 72 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the attorney’s office.

At a hearing scheduled for Nov. 10, District Judge Claire Eagan will determine his final punishment.

According to the statement, Dennis and his brother, Michael Dennis, were also charged in a superseding indictment with utilizing a communication facility in the commission, cause, or facilitation of a narcotics trafficking felony.

Because Ryan and Tegan were Cherokee Nation citizens and the incident occurred within the Muscogee Nation reserve, the case was tried at the federal level.