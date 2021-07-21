After his child tested positive for Covid-19, Labour leader Keir Starmer is isolating himself.

When the opposition leader was informed that he would have to isolate, he had just finished Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Starmer’s office stated in a statement that he has been conducting negative tests every day, but that he and his family will now self-isolate after his child tested positive today.

“One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime,” the message said. Keir and his family will now be self-isolating in accordance with the rules.”

“Keir was already doing daily testing, and this morning he came back negative. He’ll keep taking testing on a daily basis.”

Mr Starmer spent Prime Ministers Questions questioning Boris Johnson why he tried to avoid self-isolation after Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s positive Covid instance.

The Labour leader questioned the Prime Minister’s actions on self-isolation in the Commons today.

“The British people are attempting to obey the rules, but how can they when ministers make it up as they go along?” Mr Starmer added.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had previously attempted to prevent self-isolation by enrolling in a test event that required them to generate daily negative tests for ten days rather than isolating.

From August 16, the same procedure is planned to be implemented nationwide for close contacts of positive tests.

The outcry to this decision caused a fast U-turn, with Mr Johnson spending ten days in isolation at Chequers, his country estate.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Labour leader Keir Starmer has had to self-isolate four times.