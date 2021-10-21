After his cat wandered onto his property, a Florida man shoots and kills his neighbor.

On Wednesday, a man in Florida was arrested for reportedly killing his neighbor after becoming enraged when a cat wandered onto his property.

Clifton Anthony Bliss Jr., 58, allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbor, James Arland Taylor Jr., 41, first, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives discovered that Bliss became enraged after his neighbor’s cat invaded his property during their inquiry. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook on Thursday that Bliss then obtained a pistol and threatened to shoot the cat.

“The animal’s owner, James Arland Taylor Jr., requested that Bliss not shoot the cat, at which point Bliss fired and killed Taylor,” according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s serious crimes division responded to a shooting incident in Umatilla, Florida. According to a probable cause affidavit submitted by the sheriff’s office, early information suggested that Bliss “had allegedly walked over to the victim’s apartment, uninvited and armed with a rifle,” and allegedly shot Taylor in the chest after an altercation about the cat being on his property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bliss has been charged with second-degree homicide and is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

In the months leading up to this incident, several neighbors “confirmed that the Defendant had a history of contacting other residents in the neighborhood about animal-related issues,” according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Bliss’s wife claimed that her husband shot Taylor in self-defense.

According to the affidavit, “Ms. Bliss claimed that the Defendant didn’t go into detail, but indicated that the victim beat him up over a cat, therefore he shot the victim.”

A witness to the event claimed he didn’t believe Taylor started the brawl, according to the affidavit. When questioned why, the man stated Bliss “is a ‘hot head’ of the neighborhood, and has gotten into multiple altercations with neighbors, and always had a pistol in his hands,” according to the affidavit. Bliss’ claims of self-defense are “without merit owing to the Defendant’s past actions involving initiating confrontations with members of his community, seemingly without justification,” according to the affidavit. In addition, the Defendant entered the. This is a condensed version of the information.