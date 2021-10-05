After his car collided with a tree, a man died.

In Wigan, a man died after his car collided with a tree.

On Thursday, September 30, about 8 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Rose Avenue in response to reports of a collision.

Officers arrived to find a black Renault Captur S driving along the road before exiting the lane and colliding with a tree.

As Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram go down in a global blackout, live updates are lost.

The driver, a 76-year-old male, was brought to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries despite medical staff’s best efforts.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and cops are asking anyone with information or video to come forward and help them with their investigations.”

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact PC John Harrison-Gough, the Road Policing Lead Investigator, on 0161 856 4741, referencing incident 588 of September 30.

Details can also be sent using our LiveChat feature at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.