After his brother’s untimely death at primary school, a man loses six stone.

After a regular hospital appointment left him fearful for his health, a man revealed how he shed over six stone.

Jonathan Addy was 13 years old when his 10-year-old brother David died in the playground at Childwall C of E Primary School after collapsing.

David passed away from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a cardiac illness in which the heart muscle thickens abnormally, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood.

Jonathan and his family have had frequent check-ups at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital since his death to ensure they are not at risk of developing the genetic ailment.

Jonathan decided to join Slimming World after spending much of his adolescence and early twenties packing on the pounds and “comfort eating.”

He didn’t get the wake-up call he needed to shed over six stone until he returned to the hospital for a check-up in 2019.

“My brother David died when he was ten, so I used to get checked out every year with the same sickness, but I haven’t had a trace of it,” Jonathan, 34, of Childwall, told The Washington Newsday.

“Then, about 2018/2019, I went back [to the hospital]after a five-year absence, and they told me I needed to reduce weight.”

“My weight was pretty high before confinement, and I realized I needed to do something.”

This was the final straw for Jonathan, who was also apprehensive about becoming extremely ill as a result of Covid.

The 34-year-old admitted that before deciding to reduce weight, he would feast on delicacies such as toast, pastries, chocolate, and biscuits.

He weighed just under 21 stone at his heaviest, making it difficult for him to execute his job as a virger at Liverpool Cathedral, where he had worked for over 12 years.

While he was furloughed from his work during lockdown, he shed the majority of his weight by attending Slimming World sessions on Zoom, signing up for an online gym membership, and running a couch to 5k.

“I can do,” Jonathan said.

